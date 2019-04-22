|
|
Hyacinth Malinowski
FREMONT - Hyacinth E. (Seldon) Malinowski passed away at the ripe old age of 98 on April 19, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at Valley View in Fremont.
"Cynthia" was born September 18th 1920, in Plymouth, England, the dear daughter of Bernard and Rose (Moreno) Seldon. Growing up, she split her childhood between Gibraltar and Plymouth. At the outbreak of WWII, she enlisted in the Royal Navy and was trained as a coder in the intelligence department. In 1943 she was sent to the naval base in Mombasa, Kenya, and spent two years in Africa. She often entertained her family and friends with amazing stories of her time there.
In 1946 she married the love of her life, Bernard Malinowski. This was a love story worthy of the movies. He saw her across the room at a dance and knew she was the one for him. Even though he spoke no English, he learned quickly so he could win her heart. They never shared a cross word and even after 72 years, were still in love. In 1949 she immigrated to the United States and became a US citizen.
Cynthia's sense of humor was unmatched. There was never a dull moment with her, and combined with her sister Vi, family events were filled with non-stop laughter and moments to treasure.
She worked for 25 years at Singer Controls. She enjoyed knitting, shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was a member of The Daughters of the British Empire.
Cynthia was a devoted wife and mother, and leaves her beloved husband Bernard, her two sons, Bernard (Elaine) and Christopher of Fremont, and daughter, Cyndy (Dave Boyer) Bresnahan of Boardman all of whom she was very proud. She adored her grandchildren; Lisa (Paul) Keys, Amy (Ramon) Sanchez of Fremont, Betsy and Luke Bresnahan of Boardman, and Mark (Shemina) Lloyd of Toronto, as well as her wonderfully smart great grandchildren; Kyle (Kayleigh Walther), Michael, Marcos and Ramon Sanchez, and Henry and Roxanna Lloyd as well as her darling great-great grandchildren; Elisa, Elayna, and Jackson. She was a special aunt to three lovely nieces and their families; Beverly Fassnacht, Alison Minnich, and Anita Hines. She also leaves her dear sisters-in-law; Adele Pokorski and Helen Kowalkowski and their families in France.
Besides her parents, Cynthia is preceded in death by her adored sister Violet White, her in-laws, Bernard and Sophie Malinowski, and her brothers-in-law; Leonard White, Henryk Pokorski, and Tadek Kowalkowski.
The family would like to thank her "other" daughter, Mary Lugo, for the wonderful and loving care given over the past few years and for always making Cynthia look her glamorous best. A very heartfelt thanks to their wonderful neighbors the Drays, whose love and generosity allowed them many happy years on White Road. Also, sincere thanks to Dr. Wonderly and staff, Hospice of ProMedica Memorial Hospital and all the kind and caring people at Valley View.
Soft is the Call She had from Above
Not a Word to her Loved Ones could Say,
She Closed her Eyes like a Babe Asleep
And Silently She Passed Away.
Visitation: Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
Funeral Ceremony: Friday, April 26, 2019; 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH.
All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life Luncheon, 12:30 p.m. at Fremont Elks Lodge, 436 Croghan St, Fremont
Memorials can be made to the Salvation Army or Bishop Hoffman Catholic School St Joseph High School Campus.
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 22, 2019