Ila Mae Taube
Dublin - Ila Mae Taube, 95, of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Oak Harbor and Fremont, passed away on March 28th, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1924 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Fred and Viola (Bonnell) Fondessy.
She graduated from Elmore High School in 1942 and married Carl Taube that same year. They enjoyed 67 years of life together until his death in 2010. After graduation, she worked many clerical jobs in Ottawa and Sandusky counties, retiring as a title clerk from Tri Motor Sales. She was a member of St John's Lutheran Church.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters, nieces and nephews. She is survived by daughters, Diane (Scott) Witt, and Kristie (Kim) Koenig, grandchildren, Mik (Lauren) Koenig, Erin (Steve) Simons, Adrienne (Tim) Moreland, Elizabeth (Justin) Bates, Katelyn (Brandon) Reese, Emily Koenig, nine great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A Graveside service will be held at Elliston Cemetery at 11 am on Friday, April 3rd . Please observe social distancing. If you wish to give a memorial in Ila Mae's name, please send to The Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing, 4880 Tuttle Rd, Dublin, Oh, 43017.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020