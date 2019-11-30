|
|
Ila Marie (Drenning) Arnold
Fremont - Ila Marie (Drenning) Arnold, 90, of Fremont, passed away at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky on November 29, 2019. She was born in Fremont, Ohio on June 12, 1929 to Harry and Dorotha (Hiett) Drenning. Ila was a 1947 graduate of Fremont Ross, and married Robert V. Arnold on November 26, 1949 at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Fremont. Robert preceded her in death on September 16, 2008. Ila was a homemaker, and in her spare time, loved to go shopping and work in her yard and in her garden with her flowers. She was also a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robin (Gena Husman) Arnold of Port Clinton and Galen S. Arnold of Fremont, grandchildren, Scott Thomas Arnold and Catherine A. Arnold, and great-grandson, Mason Ruh. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Gary Lee Arnold, and grandson, Corey Robert Arnold.
A private burial at Oakwood Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Memorials contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 204 N. Wayne Street, Fremont, Ohio, 43420 or to a .
To express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019