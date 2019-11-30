Services
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Resources
More Obituaries for Ila Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ila Marie (Drenning) Arnold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ila Marie (Drenning) Arnold Obituary
Ila Marie (Drenning) Arnold

Fremont - Ila Marie (Drenning) Arnold, 90, of Fremont, passed away at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky on November 29, 2019. She was born in Fremont, Ohio on June 12, 1929 to Harry and Dorotha (Hiett) Drenning. Ila was a 1947 graduate of Fremont Ross, and married Robert V. Arnold on November 26, 1949 at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Fremont. Robert preceded her in death on September 16, 2008. Ila was a homemaker, and in her spare time, loved to go shopping and work in her yard and in her garden with her flowers. She was also a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robin (Gena Husman) Arnold of Port Clinton and Galen S. Arnold of Fremont, grandchildren, Scott Thomas Arnold and Catherine A. Arnold, and great-grandson, Mason Ruh. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Gary Lee Arnold, and grandson, Corey Robert Arnold.

A private burial at Oakwood Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Memorials contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 204 N. Wayne Street, Fremont, Ohio, 43420 or to a .

To express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -