Ilex Harold Elmer Bragg
Fremont - Ilex Harold Elmer Bragg was born on April 18, 2020 to Jesse & Kymberly (Brinker) Bragg and has passed from this world to heaven at 11:00 a.m. April 28th the year of our Lord 2020.
Ilex shared 10 days of hugs and kisses with his siblings, Elle and Olin; maternal grandparents, Jack & Mary Brinker of Gibsonburg; paternal grandma, Jane Bragg of Bettsville; aunt, Kate (Jake Miller) Brinker of Gibsonburg; uncle, Thom (Samantha) Brinker of Risingsun; and cousin, Luke. He will be truly missed by all who were able to share moments with him on this earth and all of his extended family who have loved him from afar.
He was welcomed to Heaven by his grandpa, Milo Bragg.
For those wishing to share their condolences personally, you may remain in your vehicles and drive under the carport at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home, Gibsonburg on Friday, May 1st from 3-6 p.m. A private Mass of Christian Burial will held Saturday, May 2nd at 10:00 a.m. but will be live streamed on the funeral home website followed by the Committal Services at the cemetery. It is recommended, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the NEC Society for awareness advocating and research at https://necsociety.org/
If you would like us to add your name to the family's online register you may call us at 419-637-2026.
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020