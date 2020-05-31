Ina Mae (Lamale) Stewart
Elmore - Ina Mae (Lamale) Stewart, 88 of Elmore, OH died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Genoa Care Center, Genoa, OH having enjoyed a long and happy life. She was born May 24, 1932 in Elmore, OH to the late Orville Lamale and Marie (Hasselkus). She was a 1950 graduate of Harris- Elmore High School. On August 25, 1962 she married James Stewart who preceded her in death on June 24, 2007. Ina Mae was much more than a homemaker, she was quite the handywoman being able to fix a great many things. She enjoyed working outside, was a good sewer and, being raised with two brothers, her household talents often rivaled and exceeded that of men. She was also a member of Bethel Church, Elmore.
Survivors include her daughters: Linda (Ron) Witt of Genoa, OH, Barbara (Fritz) Greenawalt of Myerstown, PA, and Donna (Carl) Wright of Diana, TX; 8 grandchildren and 1 great- grandson. She was also preceded in death by brothers Donald and Lee Lamale.
Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, Private Funeral Services will be held at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel with burial in the Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider Bethel Church. The community is encouraged to share a fond memory or leave a condolence with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
