Services
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-8288
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish
550 Smith Road
Fremont, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Paxson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Mary (Wise) Paxson


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Mary (Wise) Paxson Obituary
Irene Mary (Wise) Paxson

- - Irene Mary (Wise) Paxson was born on Oct. 14, 1923, in Attica, OH, to John George Wise and Anna Cecelia (Korb) Wise. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Aloysius, Urban and Harold, and her sisters, Florence (who died in infancy) and Catherine (Wise) Didion.

Irene attended St. Sebastian Catholic School in Bismarck, OH, and graduated from Willard High School in 1941. She worked at Clyde Porcelain Steel/Bendix (Whirlpool Corp.). She retired from the HJ Heinz Company in 1988.

She married John Russell Paxson (1925-1989) of Roanoke, WV, on April 28, 1951. They built a home on Rosewood Street, where they both lived until their deaths.

Irene and John had nine children; Chris Paxson-Tarnai (John) of Pullman, WA; Karen Moore (Scot) of Columbus, OH; Rick (Jan) of Westerville, OH; Jim of Lancaster, OH;Linda Saunders (Scott) of Charlotte, NC; Keith of Fremont, OH; Gary (Wendi) of Fremont, OH; Brian of Fremont, OH; Connie Young (Brad) of Sandusky, OH.

Irene enjoyed spending time with her 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She loved working, sewing and gardening, and was a meticulous home maker. Irene and John were founding members of Sacred Heart Parish, and were very involved in church and school activities.

She passed away peacefully at home on July 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. Funeral Arrangements have been made with Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00pm at the funeral home. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at Sacred Heart Parish, 550 Smith Road Fremont, OH on Thursday, August 1, at 10:00a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any donations be made to Sacred Heart Parish, Fremont. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
Download Now