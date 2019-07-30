|
|
Irene Mary (Wise) Paxson
- - Irene Mary (Wise) Paxson was born on Oct. 14, 1923, in Attica, OH, to John George Wise and Anna Cecelia (Korb) Wise. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Aloysius, Urban and Harold, and her sisters, Florence (who died in infancy) and Catherine (Wise) Didion.
Irene attended St. Sebastian Catholic School in Bismarck, OH, and graduated from Willard High School in 1941. She worked at Clyde Porcelain Steel/Bendix (Whirlpool Corp.). She retired from the HJ Heinz Company in 1988.
She married John Russell Paxson (1925-1989) of Roanoke, WV, on April 28, 1951. They built a home on Rosewood Street, where they both lived until their deaths.
Irene and John had nine children; Chris Paxson-Tarnai (John) of Pullman, WA; Karen Moore (Scot) of Columbus, OH; Rick (Jan) of Westerville, OH; Jim of Lancaster, OH;Linda Saunders (Scott) of Charlotte, NC; Keith of Fremont, OH; Gary (Wendi) of Fremont, OH; Brian of Fremont, OH; Connie Young (Brad) of Sandusky, OH.
Irene enjoyed spending time with her 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She loved working, sewing and gardening, and was a meticulous home maker. Irene and John were founding members of Sacred Heart Parish, and were very involved in church and school activities.
She passed away peacefully at home on July 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. Funeral Arrangements have been made with Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00pm at the funeral home. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at Sacred Heart Parish, 550 Smith Road Fremont, OH on Thursday, August 1, at 10:00a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any donations be made to Sacred Heart Parish, Fremont. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 30, 2019