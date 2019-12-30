|
|
Irvin "Irv" Howard Springer
FREMONT - Irvin "Irv" Howard Springer, 83, of Fremont, OH passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Rutherford House in Fremont. He was born on November 12, 1936 in Bellevue, OH, the son of Raymond and Ruth (Bilger) Springer. He was a 1954 graduate of Bellevue High School.
Irv served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1957, serving on the USS Amphion and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He married Carol Ann Kiesel on May 27, 1956 in Green Springs, OH and she preceded him in death on June 26, 2010.
Irv was a supervisor at Ludlow Composites where he retired after thirty-seven years of service. He enjoyed dancing and would dance with any willing partner, but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren. Irv was a lover of nature, music, western movies and military documentaries.
Irv is survived by his children, Stephen Springer, Fremont, OH, Pamela (Mike Adams) Springer, Miamisburg, OH, Rebecca (Larry Ferguson) Springer, Fremont, OH, Jean (Ray) Haubert, Kansas, OH, Jill (Tony) Dewitz, Oak Harbor, OH, Matthew Irvin (Frankie Reino) Springer, Miller Beach, IN; siblings, Robert Springer, Rosella (Tom) Kiesel, Elwood Springer and Elaine Gibson; grandchildren, Chad, Joe, Jaime, Stephenie, Lee, Alison, Kyle, Kristin, Caroline and Blake and seventeen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol Ann Springer; siblings, Eunice, Arla Jean, Pauline, Dale, Betty, Mardell, Donald and Raymond.
Visitation: Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon with the service beginning at Noon at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420. Pastor Melissa Hart will officiate.
Burial: York Cemetery, Bellevue, OH with Military Honors.
