Isabel Nikol Sweeney
Fremont - Isabel Nikol Sweeney, age 8, of Fremont, OH passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, OH. She was born on August 4, 2012 in Findlay, OH, the daughter of Timothy Charles and Lydia Joy (Ziebold) Sweeney, Jr.
Izzy was known by many and loved by all whose paths she crossed. After receiving her liver and heart transplants at the Cleveland Clinic almost five years ago, she has shown us that miracles still happen, to be courageous and never give up, live everyday to the fullest, and that God's love has no bounds.
As a 2nd grade student at Lakota Elementary School, Izzy was able to do many things she loved, including spending time with friends and turning all her pictures and assignments into works of rainbow art.
Izzy was full of life, love and compassion for others. This came out in her frequent prayers for people she knew were facing life's challenges. Her heart was filled with love for "her Jesus", and her "Father who sets on a big blue chair." She knew firsthand that "Jesus is SO beautiful, and He really, really loves children." She told us often, "I really miss Him." At this young age, she already knew that Jesus is alive and real, and wanting everyone to believe in Him for eternal life in a beautiful place beyond what any of us can imagine. 1Thessalonians 4:13-18.
In addition to her parents, Isabel is survived by her siblings, Hunter and Kaylee Sweeney, and Kayleen and Austin Grachek; grandparents, Timothy and Cheryl Sweeney, Paul and Christina Shoemaker both of Fremont, OH, Lee and Laurie Laird, Arcadia OH, and Thomas and Pamela Ziebold, Jerry City, OH; great grandmothers, Janet Sweeney, Barb Willey and Kathy Sweeney; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation: Monday from 4 - 8 pm at Victory Church, 2051 Oak Harbor Rd., Fremont, OH
Service: Tuesday, October 20, 2020; 11:00 a.m. at the church with an hour of visitation prior to the service.
Burial: Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH
Memorials can be made to Donate Life Ohio.