J. Richard Lowery Obituary
J. Richard Lowery, 87, of Fremont, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Promedica Toledo Hospital. He was born December 22, 1932 in Bernice, Louisiana the son of James D. and Sallie W. (Rogers) Lowery. On June 25, 1953 he married Mary F. Tanner, she preceded him in death on December 25, 2014.

He was a United States Army Veteran and Owner of Lowery Glass and Drywall. Richard was also a member of the Fremont Moose.

Surviving are his children: Michael (Karen) Lowery, and daughter; Vicki Elliott (Tim) Schneider, both of Fremont, OH, 5 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, sister; Gladys Smith, and grandchild; Nathaniel Schneider.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. Funeral services will take place at Noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens Clyde, OH. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Easter Seals. Those wishing to share a memory or express condolences are encourage to visit www.hannemanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
