Jack B. Konrad
Jack B. Konrad

Fremont - Jack B. Konrad, of Fremont, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Summa Health Systems St. Thomas Campus in Akron as the result of a motorcycle accident.

He was born July 11, 1946 in Amherst and had been a Fremont resident for the past 44 years moving from Mt. Gilead, OH.

Jack was a registered professional engineer in the state of Ohio and worked for EPCO Incorporated, Fremont for 31 years retiring in 2007.

He was a member of Fremont Alliance Church and enjoyed motorcycle riding, scuba diving, and watching the Dallas Cowboys and Ohio State Buckeyes. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons, Jack B. (Jennifer) Konrad, Jr. of Vermilion and Daniel (Lori) Konrad of Bloomville, OH; grandchildren, Seth, Emily, Erin, and Devin; and his niece, Doreen Peak of Vermilion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Florence (nee Younkman) Konrad; brother, Edward "Bingo" Konrad; and his sisters, Ellsie and Doris Konrad.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 am at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. The Reverend Glenn Merrill will officiate.

Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.




Published in News-Messenger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
