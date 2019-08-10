|
|
Jack Carroll Winnes, Sr.
Kansas City, MO - Jack Carroll Winnes, Sr., 86, of Kansas City, MO, formerly of Gardner, KS passed away Aug. 7, 2019 at The Gardens of Barry Rd., Kansas City, MO. Private family Celebration of Life 2:00 pm Thur., Aug. 22, 2019 at 10220 NW 57th Terr., Kansas City, MO 64152. Inurnment at a later date at Four Mile House Cemetery, Fremont, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Jack was born Oct. 12, 1932 in Fremont, OH to Carroll and Marion (Bahnsen) Winnes. He grew up in Fremont, OH where he graduated from Ross High School. Jack earned an associate degree from Terra Technical School. He served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. Jack married Shirley A. Wolfe on April 30, 1951 in Angola, IN. They moved to Lenexa, KS and later to Gardner, KS. He worked as an electrical sales engineer for Siemens Corporation in Overland Park, KS; retiring in 1995. Jack was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church, Gardner, KS. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling and fishing. Jack will be missed by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons: Jerome Winnes and Stephen Winnes. Jack is survived by his wife Shirley, of the home; children; Jack Winnes, Jr., Kansas City, KS, Aimee Depetre, Parkville, MO, Laurie Rich, Clyde, OH; four grandchildren: Valerie, Eric, Lauren, Tony and four great-grandchildren.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 10, 2019