Jack L. Howard
Jack L. Howard, 88, of North Ridgeville and formerly Fremont, passed Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. John Hospital Westlake, OH. He was born on May 21, 1931 in Fremont the son of Walter and Alice (Rosenberger) Howard. Jack was a 1949 graduate of Fremont Ross and served in the U.S. Army.
Jack's struggle with health issues confined him to hospitals through most of his adult life. He found enjoyment in listening to the radio, the Cleveland Indians, Wendy's Frosty's and Coke.
Surviving is his sister Sandra (Lance Zimmerman) Hoover of Marblehead, OH; niece Heidi (Laura Brooks) Kamp; nephew Brock (Cheryl) Hoover; great nieces and nephews: Zachary, Katie, Alex, Lily and Gunnar.
Graveside services will take place on Friday, 10:30 A.M., at Oakwood Cemetery, with Pastor Jeff Ridenour officiating. Military graveside rights will be performed by the V.F.W. & American Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI.
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019