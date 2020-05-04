|
|
Jack William Abbott
Risingsun - Jack William Abbott, age 74, of Risingsun, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born at home to Caroline Abbott on April 22, 1946 in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Surviving Jack is his wife, Mary L. (Shank) Abbott Risingsun, Ohio; son, Justus W. Abbott, Fostoria, Ohio; daughter, Belynda S. (Barney) Freeman, Helena, Ohio; stepdaughter, Tanya L. (Bill) Warner, Blissfield, Michigan; two stepsons, Troy Jividen, Bradner, Ohio, and Joe Jividen, Fostoria, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Michael (Donna) Palmerton, Estes Park, Colorado, Tracy Springstead, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Tim (Leah) Springstead, Wooster, Ohio, and a sister, Katrina Springstead, Wooster, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his mother and two sisters, Sandra Brady, and Vicki (Mark) Gruver.
Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army in the spring of 1963. After his service he met his loving wife Mary and married on November 11, 1972. They were happily married for 47 years. Jack worked as a millright most of his life, and retired five years ago from Fenner-Dunlop, Oak Harbor, Ohio. He enjoyed old cars, reading, and was an avid collector of PEZ candy dispensers. Most would recognize Jack by his meticulous handle-bar mustache, his various derby hats, and his fancy vests. Jack was a member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 in Bradner, Ohio.
Friends will be received from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 PM with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan Officiating. Burial will be at Graham Cemetery near Wayne, with Military Honors performed by the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. On-line condolences may be sent to Jack's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.
All people attending services for Jack Abbott are asked to please wear a mask.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger from May 4 to May 5, 2020