Jack William Sutton, 75, of Fremont, passed away at home surrounded by family on May 11, 2020. He was born in Fremont on July 27, 1944 to Harley and Blanche (Grifith) Sutton. Jack married Sylvia Hasselbach in Fremont on February 13, 1993, and she survives.
Jack worked for Goodwill Industries for 11 years until his retirement on May 8, 2008. In his free time he enjoyed going to flea markets and garage sales. He was also a member of Triumph Foundation Church.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sylvia Sutton of Fremont, Ohio, children; Gregory Fosnight of Mansfield, Ohio, Suzanne Fosnight of Fremont, Ohio, step-children; Floyd Keck of Sandusky, Ohio, David (Karyn) Keck of Ravenna, Ohio, Sherrie (Ray) Goodman of Euclid, Ohio, step-grandchildren; Tim (Abby) Havens, Dakota, Kyle and Brandon Keck, Lisa, Crystal, Elizabeth and Don Mays, 5 great-step-grandchildren; sister; Betty Dickey of Bullhead City, AZ.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters; Dorothy Gnepper and Eva Johnson, and brothers; Eddie and James Sutton.
Visiting will be held privately for the family. Graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on Friday, May 15, 2020. Pastor Mark Recny will officiate. Livestream services will be available to view on the funeral home's website if you cannot attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the family in care the of his wife, Sylvia Sutton. Herman - Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont, Ohio, has the honor of assisting Jack's family during this difficult time. If you would like us to add your name to the family's register, you may call us at 419-332-7391, or visit www.hermanfh.com to express online condolences.
Published in the News-Messenger from May 12 to May 13, 2020