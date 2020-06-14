Jacob Sucaldito Sherman
Fremont - Jacob Sucaldito Sherman, 15, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. He was born on June 14, 2014 in Fremont to Michael & Charito (Sucaldito) Sherman.
Jacob had an amazing smile that brought joy to anyone he met, that being said it wasn't a surprise that his favorite color was yellow. He always kept his hands busy playing with his tee ball. Jacob loved to go camping, to play or even just hang out with his family and friends. He enjoyed watching Paw Patrol and Ohio State sports. He attended the School of Hope and St. Ann's Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, Charito & Michael, left to cherish his memory is his sister, Mariel; maternal grandparents, Elisabeth & Rolando Sucaldito of Fremont; paternal grandmother, Shirley Sherman of Clyde; and several aunts, uncles & cousins.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Donald Sherman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family care of Mariel Sherman.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services from 1-3 & 5-7 p.m. Those attending are required to wear a mask to enter the facility. Please be patient as admittance will be guided to adhere to social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Live streaming will be available during the visitation as well as the mass through the funeral home's website where you may also send an online condolence or view Jacob's Tribute Video: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.