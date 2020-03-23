|
Jacque Duane "Jack" Blue
Tiffin - Jacque Duane "Jack" Blue, 82 of Tiffin, and formerly Bettsville and Fort Seneca, passed away peacefully Friday, March 20, 2020 at the St. Francis Home.
Jack was born August 17, 1937 in Tiffin, to Marion and Lois (Carrick) Blue. On September 28, 1958, he married Colleen (Mehaffey) Blue at the Old Fort United Methodist Church.
Jack is survived by his wife of 61 years, Colleen; son, Steven, and daughter in law Roni Blue of Fremont; granddaughter, Marci and husband Roberto Bernetich of Lakewood, Ohio; grandson, Jesse, also of Lakewood; niece Kathy (Doug) Sheidler of Green Springs; several great nieces and nephews, and his favorite companion, Charlie Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Jean Stierwalt, and nephew, Kim Stiger.
Jack graduated in 1955 from Old Fort High School and joined the United States Air Force in January of1956, proudly serving his country until his discharge from active duty in January of 1960. Upon returning to Ohio, he spent nearly 25 years at Basic Refractories, before he and Colleen bought and opened the Blue Eagle Inn in Bettsville, which they ran from 1984 until their retirement in 1997.
An avid sports fan and participant, Jack could be found most nights in his "backyard", the Fort Seneca Little League and Softball field. He coached and helped coach numerous youth teams, including Little League, Babe Ruth, Old Fort High School and Fremont American Legion. He also played on many area softball teams. A lifelong diehard fan of the Cleveland Indians, Jack attended World Series games in 1948, 1954, 1995 and 1997.
He was a member of the Bettsville American Legion, Tiffin VFW, Tiffin Moose, and a lifetime member of the Old Fort Ex-Hi's. Always quick to make friends with strangers at the Blue Eagle, there is nothing Jack would like more than for you to enjoy a warm memory with a cold beer!
There will be no services or visitation at this time. The family is hoping to hold a Celebration of Jack's Life at some point in the future when our world gets back to normal. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis for their exemplary care and compassion during the past few months of his life. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Senior Ministries, 182 St. Francis Ave., Tiffin, OH 44883. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020