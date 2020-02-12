|
James A. Downing
Tiffin - James A. Downing, age 71, died of liver failure at the VA hospital in Bay Pines, FL on January 3, 2020.
September 10, 1948 he was born in Sandusky, OH the son of Arthur(deceased) & Phyllis (Benfer) Downing. He and Martha (Beeler) Downing had been married 38 years.
His survivors include: daughters Taunya Sebok & Robert of Tampa, FL; Tricia Faulkner of Madeira Beach, FL; grandson Chance Faulkner of Madeira Beach, FL; granddaughter Destiny Faulkner of Raleigh, NC; mother Phyllis & brother Jeff of Sebring, FL; brothers Jack & Ida; Jerry & Dorothy; Jon Downing all of Green Springs, OH; sister Janice Downing of Irvine, CA.
Jim had many jobs throughout his life farmer, motorcycle salesman, factory foreman, but was most proud of his almost five years in the Navy on the John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier. His last career was as a landscaper in Sarasota, FL where he & Martha lived for almost 34 years. Jim's favorite job was landscaping & maintaining the grounds of his church. He was in a rear end collision in the early 90's and has been disabled for many years.
Jim loved the Steelers since Bradshaw and working on genealogy. He enjoyed traveling & seeing the world whether RV 'ing or taking cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, or the Mediterranean.
A memorial reception will be held at the Ft. Seneca Community Church fellowship hall on February 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM. The family asks that memorials be given to Rutherford B. Hayes Genealogy Department; Spiegel Grove; Fremont, OH 43420.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020