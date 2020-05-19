|
|
James A. Harruff
Gibsonburg - James A. Harruff, 77, of Gibsonburg, passed away at Bellevue Hospital on May 17, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1943 to Ira Ronald "Jack" Harruff and Lora Pearl (Riley) Harruff in Kirkwood, Missouri. James proudly served in the United States Army from October 17, 1961 to January 24, 1964 in Germany and received his high school diploma through the Army in 1964. He married Joyce Barnes on August 24, 1971, and she survives.
James worked for BP where he was a tanker driver until his retirement on September 24, 2002 and is a co-owner of Buckeye Sanitation. He was a member of the American Legion Post 28 in Perrysburg, and the Sandusky County Kin Hunters. He loved everything sports. He was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes fan, enjoyed bowling, fishing, and loved watching his grandchildren at their sporting events.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Joyce Harruff of Gibsonburg, OH, his many children; Robbin (Michael) McPherson of Webb City, MO, Lori Maree Brecheisen of Pittsburg, KS, Amy (James) Lohbauer of Liberty Center, OH, Lora (T.J. Nye) Harruff of Tiffin, OH, his 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and sister, Mary Ann Mason of Noel, MO. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Eugene "Duffy" Harruff, and sisters, Sylvia Larson and Penny Schartz.
Graveside services will be held for the family on May 23, 2020 at West Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 28, Scholler Memorial Hall, 130 W Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551.
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 319 W. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, OH, 43431, has had the privilege of assisting the Harruff family during this difficult time.
Published in the News-Messenger from May 19 to May 20, 2020