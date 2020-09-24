1/1
James A. Unger
James A. Unger

Fremont - James A. Unger, 86, of Fremont and formerly of Tiffin, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:00 p.m., at his residence.

James was born on February 20, 1934, to the late Cyrus A. and Jessie (Mangen) Unger. He married Mary "Linda" (Wheeler) at the First Christian Church in Tiffin on June 6, 1964 and she survives in Fremont.

James is survived by his two children, James A. Unger of Fremont, a daughter, Linda Christine (Paul) Walsh of Bennett, Wisconsin, six grandchildren, Rebekah, Isaac, Charity, Grace, Naomi and Nathanial Walsh and a brother, John (Sharon) Unger of Tiffin.

James was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Maurice and Harold Unger, three sisters, June Kuhn, Lois Unger and Mildred Unger.

James was a 1953 graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School and later graduated from Tiffin University with a Bachelor's Degree in 1961. From 1974 until 1980 he and his wife operated Gullifer Printing in Tiffin and the Unger's later became owners/operators of the Amish Country Deli in Fremont.

Due to Covid-19 there will be a private family graveside held at Bethel cemetery. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.




Published in News-Messenger from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory - Tiffin
135 North Washington Street
Tiffin, OH 44883
(419) 447-1221
