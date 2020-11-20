James Allan Kear
Clyde - James Allan Kear, 54, of Clyde, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 9:19 p.m., as a result of a car accident.
James was born on June 10, 1966 in Tiffin, to Thomas Kear and Glenna (Gregory) Kear. He married Ann (Owen) in Tiffin on November 27, 1993 and she survives in Clyde.
James is survived by his mother, Glenna Plank of Tiffin, a daughter, Paige Kear of Fremont, a son, Parker Kear of Clyde, sister, Heather (Paul) Grover of Tiffin and two nephews, Nick and Nate Grover.
James worked as a machinist at Norfolk-Southern Railroad. He enjoyed racing Go Carts and most of all his passion was late model racing. James was a 1985 graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School.
James was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Kear and step-father, Howard "Woody" Plank.
There will be a memorial service held for James at 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin. There will be visitation held for family and friends also on Tuesday, from 3-6 p.m., at the funeral home with masked being required. The family would like everyone attending the services to please wear their jeans and racing gear in James's memory. There will be no burial held at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sandusky County Humane Society or to the charity of the donor's choice
