James Arthur LaCumsky
Lake Havasu City - James A. LaCumsky
June 8th, 1953-October 23rd, 2019
James Arthur LaCumsky peacefully passed away on October 23rd, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, AZ, with family by his side.
He was diagnosed with cancer in February and was 66 years old.
Survived by his loving wife of 16 years Anita Cooper LaCumsky, his children: son Chad LaCumsky; daughter Jennifer Marchak and husband John-Ed Marchak, grandson Jaxon Marchak; daughter Janelle LaCumsky and husband Forrest Koogle; daughter Audra LaCumsky, and grandson Dempsey Davidson.Step-children: son Ronald Gronewald; son Kenneth and wife Chelsea Gronewald and grandchildren Keira, Kenneth, and Karson Gronewald.
Born in Fremont, Ohio where he lived for 22 years and after making a modest run as a young stock car driver he then moved to sunny California. He had a long career as a union carpenter with Martin Bros. construction. Working on the interior of commercial buildings in Southern California including the U.S. Bank Tower, The Getty Museum in Los Angeles and Fox Plaza (The Nakatomi building for you Die Hard fans) before retiring at age 56 and living in Fontana, CA.
Jim lived a full life doing exactly what he enjoyed. A humble perfectionist with many talents including: restoring classic Chevrolet cars, pin striping, wheelies, shooting pool, bowling, all things carpentry, auto racing, gardening and country dancing. He was so smooth on the dance floor that he literally swept his wife Anita off her feet.
He had fond memories and enjoyed retelling detailed stories of his childhood on the farm with his Uncle Doug and Brother Harry. Those who had the pleasure of knowing Jim will remember his generosity and willingness to lend a hand, whatever the task.
The man had few flaws. He had the rare ability to make and enjoy the world's worst pot of coffee. If you've never seen translucent coffee before…well now that I think about it, no one has. It would be difficult to begrudge anyone who thought "The Jerk," was the greatest movie of all time. We really feel bad for the popcorn industry, they're gonna take a hit! The man really liked his popped corn! All of that was quite alright.
Following Jim's wishes not to have a funeral, please celebrate his life while attending a family dinner or backyard BBQ with your loved ones. Put on some Led Zeppelin and remember the good ol' days. We will miss you Sprocky. Here's to Jim…Cheers!
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019