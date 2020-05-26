|
|
James C. "Jim" Taulker
Gibsonburg - James C. "Jim" Taulker, 88, of Gibsonburg, passed away May 24, 2020 at Genoa Care Center. He was born on May 27, 1931 to Amos and Lauretta (Hagemeyer) Taulker in Gibsonburg, Ohio. James graduated from Gibsonburg High School in 1949. He was a member of the Moose, the Sandusky County Farm Bureau, Gibsonburg Elevator, and Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church where he taught Sunday School and played in the Zion Dart Ball league. James also played soft ball for many years, participated in various bowling leagues and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. He was a hands-on and hardworking man that farmed until retiring in 1995. He married Marguerite Huston in Woodville on June 16, 1951, and she preceded him in death on August 25, 2012.
Left to cherish his memory are his children; Barb (Jon) Ward of Gibsonburg, Ohio, Judy (George) Diab of Findlay, Ohio, David (Tina) Taulker of Deshler, Ohio, Daniel Taulker of Hoytville, Ohio, Debra (Brad) Wies of Butler, Ohio, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Marguerite Taulker, he is preceded in death by his son, James Taulker, brother, Robert "Bob" Taulker, sister, Donna Crispen, and grandson, James Wies.
Visitation will be held privately for the family. Graveside services will be held at West Union Cemetery in Gibsonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 500 S Brentwood Dr, Gibsonburg, OH 43431.
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 319 W. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, Ohio, 43431, has had the honor of assisting the Taulker family during this difficult time.
If you cannot attend graveside services and would like to be added to the family's guestbook, please call 419-637-2026.
