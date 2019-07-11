Services
Carson City, NV - James E. Kayden, (Jim) 76, Carson City, NV passed away June 19, 2019 at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.

Jim was born in Detroit, MI to the late Elmer and Lois (Potts) Kayden. Jim graduated from Gibsonburg High School in 1960. He served 5 years in the US Air Force. He was an IBEW electrician at Davis Besse and retired to Nevada in 1994.

Jim is survived by his wife Kathleen Jones, 3 children he raised, Coventry, Bobbi and Christa, 4 siblings, David, Carol, Robert and Jane, many cousins and extended family.

A celebration of life is planned for noon Sunday Sept. 15, 2019, at Resort at Erie Landing (REL) Clubhouse, 4495 Darr-Hopfinger Rd. Port Clinton, OH.

Memorial gifts may be made to the https://www.heart.org or Friends in Service Helping, https://www.nvfish.com, 138 E Long St. Carson City, Nevada 89706.
Published in the News-Messenger from July 11 to July 12, 2019
