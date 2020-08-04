James E. Piercefield
Oak Harbor - James E. Piercefield, 83 of Oak Harbor died Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home under Hospice Care. He was born November 10, 1936 in Columbus, OH to the late Charles and Marie (Allen) Piercefield. He was a 1955 graduate of Malinta- Grelton High School and received his business degree from the International Business College in Fort Wayne, IN. On June 1, 1957 he married the former Gwendolyn Wulff and she survives. In 1962 he moved to Oak Harbor to work for the Ottawa County Co-Op. He was a part owner in the Oak harbor Lumber and Supply Company, Jim also was a self-employed contractor for many years. He owned and operated Piercefield & Sons from 1980 - 2000 and retired as an installer from C. Nelson Manufacturing. During his retirement, he enjoyed serving the community as an employee of Crosser Funeral Home.
Jim held memberships in several community organizations. He was a past President and Treasurer for the Oak Harbor Rotary Club where he received a Paul Harris Fellow, Oak Harbor Lions Club where he was District Lion of the Year in 2018, Fremont Country Club and Oak Harbor Golf Club, Port Clinton Elks and Moose Clubs, and Bethel Church in Elmore. Jim helped coach little league baseball. He enjoyed bowling in the Oak Harbor Bowling League, was a former volunteer fireman for the Portage Fire District, and served on the Board of Architectural Review for the Village of Oak Harbor. He helped to convert the Light House Sober Living in Port Clinton from a church to a place for troubled addicts to live and was a leader for the "Man to Man" support group through the Promedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont that dealt with Prostate Cancer patients. Jim was an avid Ohio State Buckeye, Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions fan. His knowledge and compassion to help others in his community with his skills was unparalleled and he never said no to someone who needed help fixing or building something. He made the first Santa House for the Village of Oak Harbor and could often be seen in the Lions Popcorn Trailer during summer concerts.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Gwen of Oak Harbor; daughter Pamela (Cameron) Cleary of Homosassa, FL; son Timothy (Debbie) Piercefield of Oak Harbor; grandchildren: James Blevins, Jackie (Keith) Stephens, Ryan (Hanna) Blevins, and Julie Piercefield; great- grandchildren: Gavin Blevins, Sydney Stephens, Jordan Blevins, Mason Stephens, and Hailey Blevins; brothers Charles (Norma) Piercefield and Richard Piercefield; and sister Rosalie (Barry) Sherwood. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-8pm at the Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel with the family present from 2-4 & 6-8pm. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, Private Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11am at the Funeral Home with Pastor Timothy Sherman officiating. The Services will be available to watch live at the Crosser Funeral Home Page on YouTube. Those wishing to contribute are asked to consider: Bethel Church, Stein Hospice, or Light House Sober Living. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com
