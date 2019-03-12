Services
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Fremont, OH
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Fremont, OH
Fremont - James Edgar Dailey, 78, went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019 in The Villages, FL. He is survived by his beloved wife Louise; daughters Kathleen (John), Karen (Jeff) and Sue (Keith); grandsons Matthew (Stephanie) and Nathan Brotzki; and great-granddaughter Sierra. He was preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Frances Dailey of Euclid, OH; brother John and his wife Joanne Dailey.

James was born in Cleveland on March 9, 1940. He attended St. Joseph High School in Euclid and graduated from John Carroll University with a degree in Physics. He served in the US Army as First Lieutenant from 1963 to 1969. He worked for Eveready Energizer as a Quality Control Engineer. Retiring to The Villages, FL with Lou to spend his golden years, he continued enjoying family, golf, Cleveland sports, and service to his church.

All are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Jim's life at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fremont, OH on Saturday, March 16 at 10:00 am with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bishop Hoffman Catholic High School in Fremont, OH.

www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 12, 2019
