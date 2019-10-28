|
James F. Ginnever, Sr.
FREMONT - James "Jim" F. Ginnever, Sr., 93, of Fremont, OH passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus. He was born on September 16, 1926 in Clyde, OH to John and Eva (Zieber) Ginnever. He attended Republic High School and graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1944.
Jim served in the U.S. Army, 160th Infantry Regiment, in the Philippines during WWII and was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal; Philippine Liberation Ribbon with 1 Bronze Star; WWII Victory Medal; Army of Occupation Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He married Carol "Joan" Hesselbart on June 25, 1949 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lindsey, OH and she preceded him in death on December 1, 2014.
Jim hauled steel as a truck driver and retired in 1986. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and a member of the American Legion and . He enjoyed bowling, farming for ten years and spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his children, Kathy Roosen, Karol (Scott) Ivy, Jim (Brenda) Ginnever, Jr., Kay (Randy) Hoffman, Jon (Susie) Ginnever, all of Fremont, OH; Karen (Oscar) Arrizola, Raleigh, NC; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol "Joan" Ginnever; siblings, George and John Ginnever, Mabel McNeal and Alice Stickel; son-in-law, Rudy Roosen; granddaughter, Dawn Fuqua and great grandson, Austin Goetz.
Visitation: Thursday from 2 - 8 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
Services: Friday, November 1, 2019, 10:30 am, at the funeral home with Military Honors provided by the .
Memorials: Heartland Hospice or Grace Lutheran Church
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019