Or Copy this URL to Share

James F. Scott



Elmore - James F. Scott 53 of Elmore, Ohio passed away October 5th, 2020 due to lengthy illness. James was big hearted, loved adventuring to new places, The Minnesota Vikings, Old Westerns, the color Purple, eating and Ketchup. He is survived by his brother Bill Scott and sisters Jane Phillips and Patty Money. Due to Covid-19 No Memorial Services will be held at this time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store