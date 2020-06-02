James F. Wise
1934 - 2020
James F. Wise

Avon Lake - James F. "Jim" Wise, 86, of Avon Lake; husband of the late Regina (nee Mokluk); loving father of Clif (Monica) Wise and Jamie (Ron) Wise; grandfather of Eric (Kelsey) Gregus, Brittany Wise (Brian) and Casandra Wise; brother of Dwight "Bud" Wise and Sue (James) Harner, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.

Born and raised in Fremont, Ohio, Jim graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in chemical engineering, and was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force, where he met Regina while stationed in Florence, Italy.

Jim was a devoted member of the Avon Lake United Church of Christ and spent time volunteering with the Catholic Big Brothers Big Sisters Program, the National Exchange Club and Toastmasters International Organization. Coaching baseball and ushering games at Jacob's Field were his favorite pastimes.

Jim was a devoted husband, wonderful father and grandfather who had a lively and unfiltered sense of humor. He enjoyed and appreciated life to its fullest.

Preceded in death by parents, Dwight Clifton and Mildred Beulah (nee Hackenberg) Wise and brother Charles Wise.

A private funeral service was held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 officiated by Pastor Kelly Brill.

Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Avon Lake United Church of Christ, 32801 Electric Blvd, Avon Lake, OH 44012.

440-933-3202 www.buschcares.com




Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 24, 2020
We were blessed to know Jim through the Lutheran Home. He was such a pleasant man, and we enjoyed his songs and stories about growing up on a farm. May he rest in peace. With sympathy and prayers to his family.
Kevin & Barbara McGraw
Friend
