James "Jim" Fought
Gibsonburg - James "Jim" Fought, 88, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1932 in Fremont to the late Kenneth and Gladys (Karr) Fought.
Jim was an avid sports fan, playing football and basketball for Gibsonburg High School until his graduation in 1950. In 1952, he joined the Navy serving aboard the U.S.S. Latimer. That same year, on December 6th he married the love of his life Norma Minich at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hessville. Jim was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1956, and he and Norma enjoyed traveling across the country to attend his Navy reunions. They also enjoyed spending time dining with friends at Smitty's and then Kate & Al's.
Through the years Jim continued his love of sports, serving as a referee for high school games, and enjoyed watching them, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. He played on various softball teams and bowled in bowling leagues with friends. He golfed for many years with Dick Schlea, Don Ahle, Tony Picciuto, Jim Ruggiero and Sam Gruner. He always had a love of animals especially dogs and loved all his grand dogs. Jim was an avid reader, having a library of hundreds of books especially books related to WWII. Jim had a long career at Whirlpool Clyde Division until retiring on April 1, 1996.
Surviving is his wife, Norma Fought of Gibsonburg; children, Debra (David) Johnson of Gibsonburg, Susan (David) Wax of Fremont, and Patricia (Dennis) Schade of Kansas, OH; special niece, Shannon O'Connor of Gibsonburg; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gerald (Janice) Fought of Gibsonburg, and Mary (David) Burkett of Whitehouse, OH.
He is preceded in death by his infant sister, Kenna Jean Fought.
Jim's wishes were to give the gift of anatomical donation to further the education of future care givers. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. It is recommended, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Heartland Hospice. If you would like us to add your name to the families online register you may call us at 419-332-7391 or send personal condolences by visiting: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020