James Fought
James Fought

Gibsonburg - James "Jim" Fought, 88, lifelong Gibsonburg resident; loyal Navy man and friend; loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Family and friends will be welcomed to Ole Zim's Wagon Shed, 1375 N, OH-590, Gibsonburg, OH 43431, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. A Memorial Service & Celebration of Life will follow beginning at 11:30 a.m..

Masks and social distancing will be required.




Published in News-Messenger on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Ole Zim's Wagon Shed
JUL
25
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Ole Zim's Wagon Shed,
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
