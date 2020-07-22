James Fought



Gibsonburg - James "Jim" Fought, 88, lifelong Gibsonburg resident; loyal Navy man and friend; loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 18, 2020.



Family and friends will be welcomed to Ole Zim's Wagon Shed, 1375 N, OH-590, Gibsonburg, OH 43431, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. A Memorial Service & Celebration of Life will follow beginning at 11:30 a.m..



Masks and social distancing will be required.









