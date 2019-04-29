|
James H. Foreman
- - James H. Foreman, 94, died at his home, on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Mr. Foreman was born in Cleveland on August 30, 1924 to the now deceased Claud H. and Blanche (Pittenger) Foreman. He was a member of the 1942 graduating class of Margaretta High School.
He had retired from Ford Motor in Sandusky in 1988.
On June 17, 1950, he married Eileen Evans. She preceded him in death on February 5, 2015.
Surviving are their children, Jane (Larry) Towne of Fredericksburg VA; James H. III (Ann) Foreman and Joella (Donnie) Van Winkle all of Vickery. Nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, John "Jack" Foreman and Wendell Foreman.
Jim was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clyde. He enjoyed traveling and camping. He was an avid euchre and pinochle player.
Jim was a devoted husband and father, grandfather and great grandfather. He cared for his wife through the early stages of Alzheimer's, until she passed away in 2015. He devoted much of his life to the masonic fraternities, loved camping in his airstream, traveling with dear friends and chocolate.
He was in: Knight of the York Cross of Honour (1955) Past Prior (1981) of Ohio Priory No. 18 and Registrar/Treasurer from 1971-2007
Past Master Clyde Monticello Lodge 244
Past High Priest Clyde Chapter 90. RAM, Past District Deputy Grand High Priest
Past Illustrious Master Bellevue Council 82 R&S Masons of Ohio
Past Commander and Prelate for many years Fremont Commandry 57, Knights Templar
Distinguished Service Award from Grand Chapter, Grand Council and Grand Commandry
PGTC North Central Forest 179, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Past Excellent Chief Emerald Council Knight Masons of Ireland
Past Sovereign Master Firelands Council 94 Allied Masonic Degrees, Red Branch of Erie
St Benedict Conclave Red Cross of Constantine,
Prince of Peace Tabernacle #X Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar Priest
Life Member Valley of Toledo Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Toledo
Toledo York Rite College #7
Past Patron Clyde Chapter # 73 now Tiffin Chapter #189 numerous times and Past Grand Page of the Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star 1999
Order of the Purple Cross, York Rite Sovereign College 1975
Honorary member of many other Masonic Bodies
Member of many other invitational Bodies.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 7:30 pm with Eastern Star services at 6:45 and Masonic at 7:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio. The funeral will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home, burial will be in McPherson Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Masonic Home or the Eastern Star Home.
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 29, 2019