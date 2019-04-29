Services
Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home
218 South Main Street
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-9451
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home
218 South Main Street
Clyde, OH 43410
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home
218 South Main Street
Clyde, OH 43410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Foreman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. Foreman


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James H. Foreman Obituary
James H. Foreman

- - James H. Foreman, 94, died at his home, on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Mr. Foreman was born in Cleveland on August 30, 1924 to the now deceased Claud H. and Blanche (Pittenger) Foreman. He was a member of the 1942 graduating class of Margaretta High School.

He had retired from Ford Motor in Sandusky in 1988.

On June 17, 1950, he married Eileen Evans. She preceded him in death on February 5, 2015.

Surviving are their children, Jane (Larry) Towne of Fredericksburg VA; James H. III (Ann) Foreman and Joella (Donnie) Van Winkle all of Vickery. Nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren also survive.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, John "Jack" Foreman and Wendell Foreman.

Jim was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clyde. He enjoyed traveling and camping. He was an avid euchre and pinochle player.

Jim was a devoted husband and father, grandfather and great grandfather. He cared for his wife through the early stages of Alzheimer's, until she passed away in 2015. He devoted much of his life to the masonic fraternities, loved camping in his airstream, traveling with dear friends and chocolate.

He was in: Knight of the York Cross of Honour (1955) Past Prior (1981) of Ohio Priory No. 18 and Registrar/Treasurer from 1971-2007

Past Master Clyde Monticello Lodge 244

Past High Priest Clyde Chapter 90. RAM, Past District Deputy Grand High Priest

Past Illustrious Master Bellevue Council 82 R&S Masons of Ohio

Past Commander and Prelate for many years Fremont Commandry 57, Knights Templar

Distinguished Service Award from Grand Chapter, Grand Council and Grand Commandry

PGTC North Central Forest 179, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Past Excellent Chief Emerald Council Knight Masons of Ireland

Past Sovereign Master Firelands Council 94 Allied Masonic Degrees, Red Branch of Erie

St Benedict Conclave Red Cross of Constantine,

Prince of Peace Tabernacle #X Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar Priest

Life Member Valley of Toledo Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Toledo

Toledo York Rite College #7

Past Patron Clyde Chapter # 73 now Tiffin Chapter #189 numerous times and Past Grand Page of the Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star 1999

Order of the Purple Cross, York Rite Sovereign College 1975

Honorary member of many other Masonic Bodies

Member of many other invitational Bodies.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 7:30 pm with Eastern Star services at 6:45 and Masonic at 7:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio. The funeral will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home, burial will be in McPherson Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Masonic Home or the Eastern Star Home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.auxterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now