Fremont - James Henry Sondergaard, of Fremont, passed away, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Bethesda Care Center in Fremont, OH. He was born the son of Andrew and Mildred (Reister) Sondergaard in Fremont, Ohio on January 28, 1930. He was a 1948 high school graduate of Fremont Ross, and worked as a supervisor in the trucking industry for many years. James was a member of the American Legion Post 121 in Fremont, the Moose, and the SJCC Athletic Booster Club. He married Marilyn Busold, and they spent many happy years together until her passing on December 20, 2003. James had a lot of love for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, but, what they remember the most about him was his love for Marilyn's home cooked meals.



Left to cherish his memory are his children; Steve (Marsha) Sondergaard of Defiance, OH, Mark (Tamra) Sondergaard, of Superior Twp., MI, grandchildren; Justin (Krystel) Sondergaard, Kristen (Buddy) Hammett, Courtney Sondergaard, Carrie Sondergaard (Brad Craig), Emma Sondergaard, great-grandchildren; Alexis and Logan Sondergaard, and Sophia and Colton Craig. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marilyn Sondergaard, and sister, Lois Crabtree.



Visitation will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5pm-8pm at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. A Mass of Resurrection will take place Friday, July 12, 2019, 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. Rev. Michael Roemmele will officiate .Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the VFW and American Legion.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to (BHCS Annual Fund or Tuition Assistance Program)



