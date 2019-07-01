Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
James L. Anderson


1945 - 2019
James L. Anderson

Clyde - James L. Anderson, 73, of Clyde, died at St. Vincent Charity Hospital on June 27, 2019, as a result of a motor vehicle accident on June 20, 2019.

Jim was born in Marion, Ohio on October 23, 1945 to the now deceased Kenyon and Willelah Anderson.

He graduated from Clyde High School in 1963, attended Toledo University, then graduated from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.

Mr. Anderson retired in 2009 from the Sandusky County EMS, where he had been for 33 years. He continued to work at the Auxter Funeral Homes, where he first came in 1975 and was now working for WSOS Meals on Wheels and Trips as a driver.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Clyde; the Monticello Lodge #244, where he was a Past Master; the Bellevue Council and Fremont Commandry. Also he was a member of the Ohio Funeral Directors Assoc, having just this year received his 50 year award. Also the Ohio Embalmers Association and the Fireland Funeral Directors .Also he was a member of the Chapter 23 Vacationland Sams Camping Group and the Ohio Good Sams Staff.

Jim loved camping, reading and going to the movies.

On April 20, 1968, he married Sandra Babione. She, along with their four sons, and their families survive. Bob & Anita of Clyde; Bill of Green Springs; James & Janelle of E. Aurora, New York and Tim and Kate of Canton. Nine grandchildren, Brandy; Ashley; Zach; Kenyon; Kalista; Isla; Paige;Jacob and Emily, along with three great grandchildren, Cole, Ashlyne and Corra survive as well. His special family friends, Brad and Bonnie Bogner survive in Port Clinton.

To his family, he was a loving and supportive father, who never missed a special event in his son's lives.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2-7:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio. The funeral will be on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Sheryl Seitz officiating. Burial will be In St. Ann's Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church or Back to the Wild or the Ohio Good Sams Flying Horse Farm.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 1, 2019
