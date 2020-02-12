|
|
James L. Norman, 80, of Fremont passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, OH. He was born December 6, 1939 in Fremont, the son of Orin L. and Kathryn E. (Beard) Norman.
Jim was a United States Army Veteran an went on to work for Clyde Paint Co., Stroh's, and retired in 1997 from National Can. Jim married Marilyn Slack in June of 1995. Marilyn and Jim enjoyed spending their winters in Palm Springs, CA. Jim also enjoyed boating, traveling and visiting family. He was a member of the Fremont Elks.
The family is very grateful for the extraordinary care he provided to his wife Marilyn from the time she was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2010 until her passing in Dec. of 2017
Surviving are his children: Christopher James Norman of Clyde, OH; Daniel Ray Slack II of Gibsonburg, OH; Andrea Marie (Jason) Mattea of Chicago, IL; Erica Lynn (Craig) Long of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren: Drew Allen Slack, Daniel Ray Slack III, Dawson Scott Lee Slack, Jason Paul Mattea Jr., Ethan Connor Long; Samuel Long; siblings Dan (Barb) Norman, Sonya (Jim) Barbour, Carol Hudson, Mary (Roger) Gilbert, Becky (Roy) Salzar, Cynthia Hasselbach; in laws: Al Binsack, Linda (Dave) Kupka, Rick (Pat) Binsack, John (Rosanne) Binsack, Michael Binsack, Mark (Gina) Binsack, Mary Binsack, Marcia Cleveland. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marilyn (Binsack) Slack; sisters Bonnie Gegorski and Nancy Sauceda.
Private services will take place, Jim will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association or Stein Hospice. Those wishing to share a memory or offer condolences are invited to visit his obituary at www.hannemanfh.com
Hanneman-Chudzinsk-Keller Funeral Home in Fremont has been entrusted with the privilege of serving his family.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020