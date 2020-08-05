James Lewis Snider
Fremont - James Lewis Snider, 89, of Fremont, OH passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born on December 11, 1930 in Somerset, OH, the son of Charles Webster and Mary Julia (Henderson) Snider. Jim graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Somerset, OH.
Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Nancy Lee Nash on May 30, 1960 in New Lexington, OH and she survives.
Jim was the Director and Chief Engineer at Memorial Hospital and retired in 1992 after thirty years of service. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church; Local 50 Plumbers Union; VFW; American Legion and the Fremont Moose. Jim enjoyed fishing and was a handyman that enjoyed helping his family and friends.
Jim is survived by his wife of sixty years, Nancy Lee Snider, Fremont, OH; children, Christopher L. (Diane) Snider, Susan L. Snider and Diane L. (Craig) Riehl, all of Fremont, OH; sister, Frances Deely of Columbus, OH; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mary (William) Kelly, Charles Michael Snider and Lawrence Paul Snider.
Visitation: Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
The use of a face mask is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, August 8, 2020; 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Rd., Fremont, OH. Livestreaming of the service is available at: https://www.sacredheart-fremont.org/
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH with military honors provided by the VFW and American Legion.
Memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Honor Flight Columbus or Heartland Hospice.