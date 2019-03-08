|
|
James M. Martin
FREMONT - James M. Martin, 75, of Fremont, OH went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 29, 1943 in Fremont, the son of Joseph and Norine (Marcha) Martin. He was a graduate of Green Springs High School in 1961.
Jim married Charlotte Burdette on June 20, 1964 in Green Springs, OH and she survives. He worked for Miller Pipeline and then for Roy Sheets Excavating as a Heavy Equipment Operator until he retired in 1979. Jim attended Fremont Alliance Church and enjoyed woodworking, gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a man of the Lord and lived to spread God's Word. Jim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Jim's favorite phrase was "Keep lookin' up."
Jim is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Charlotte Martin, Fremont, OH; son, Terry L. Martin, Fremont, OH; daughter, Julie A. (Todd) Hasselbach, Fremont, OH; siblings, Connie (David) Babcock, Port Clinton, OH, Janet Martin, Perrysburg, OH, Mary Thomas, New Haven, IN and Beverly Stefan, San Mateo, CA; sisters-in-law, Marita Martin and Virginia Berlekamp; grandchildren, Lindsey (Steve) Miller, Jennie Hasselbach, Ryan Martin and Brooke Martin and great-grandchildren, Addie and Bridgette Miller and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Norine Martin and brothers, Jerry Martin, David Martin and Robert Berlekamp
The family would like to thank Dr. Lawrence Elmer, Molly and his staff, the staff of ProMedica Memorial Hospital and Dr. Mary Wonderly and her staff for the care, support and kindness given to Jim throughout his battle with Parkinson's disease.
Visitation: Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont, OH.
Service: Monday, March 11, 2019; 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Glenn Merrill officiating.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, OH.
Memorials: Hospice of ProMedica Memorial Hospital or UTMC Gardner-McMaster Parkinson Center
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 8, 2019