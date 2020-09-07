James "Curly" Moll
Gibsonburg - James W. "Curly" Moll, age 86, passed away at home with his family by his side on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Born on May 30, 1934 in Gibsonburg, Curly was one of two sons of William and Naomi (Roberts) Moll. As a 1953 graduate of Gibsonburg High School, he worked for Apex Metal as a fabricator. He retired from there in 1999.
On April 21, 1956, he married his wife of 64 years, Virginia Aldrich at the former Church of Christ in Gibsonburg. "Jinny" survives in Gibsonburg.
Curly was a member of the Wayne Church of Christ and enjoyed wood working. He will be well remembered for his love of deer hunting. A sign was previously placed near East State Route 600 marking "Curly's Deer Crossing".
He is survived by his wife, Jinny; children, James "Boomer" (Bonnie) Moll of Gibsonburg and Teresa (James) Langley of Fremont; brother, Edward (Carol) Moll; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
Curly is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Rita Leiser and Linda Nagy.
Visitation will on Wednesday, September 9, 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg where social distancing and masks will be required to enter the facility. Public graveside services will be on Thursday, September 10, 11 a.m., at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg. Rev. Ron Adams will officiate.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Gibsonburg Volunteer Fire Department or to the Sandusky County Special Olympics
.
To view Curly's video tribute or to express online condolences, please visit: www.hermanfh.com