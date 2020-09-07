1/1
James "Curly" Moll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Curly" Moll

Gibsonburg - James W. "Curly" Moll, age 86, passed away at home with his family by his side on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Born on May 30, 1934 in Gibsonburg, Curly was one of two sons of William and Naomi (Roberts) Moll. As a 1953 graduate of Gibsonburg High School, he worked for Apex Metal as a fabricator. He retired from there in 1999.

On April 21, 1956, he married his wife of 64 years, Virginia Aldrich at the former Church of Christ in Gibsonburg. "Jinny" survives in Gibsonburg.

Curly was a member of the Wayne Church of Christ and enjoyed wood working. He will be well remembered for his love of deer hunting. A sign was previously placed near East State Route 600 marking "Curly's Deer Crossing".

He is survived by his wife, Jinny; children, James "Boomer" (Bonnie) Moll of Gibsonburg and Teresa (James) Langley of Fremont; brother, Edward (Carol) Moll; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.

Curly is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Rita Leiser and Linda Nagy.

Visitation will on Wednesday, September 9, 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg where social distancing and masks will be required to enter the facility. Public graveside services will be on Thursday, September 10, 11 a.m., at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg. Rev. Ron Adams will officiate.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Gibsonburg Volunteer Fire Department or to the Sandusky County Special Olympics.

To view Curly's video tribute or to express online condolences, please visit: www.hermanfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved