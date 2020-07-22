James P. Forsyth
Fremont - James P. Forsyth, 55, of Fremont, OH passed away on July 20, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 31, 1965 in Tiffin, OH the son of James L. and Betty F. (Joseph) Forsyth. He was a 1983 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Jim was a true handyman and was self-employed. He also loved fishing, cooking, camping and working on cars. Jim could fix anything. He had many friends and loved seeing them as much as possible. Jim was a generous guy with a big heart and would help anyone.
Jim is survived by his children, Kathleen (Jason) Clark and Patrick Forsyth; parents, James and Betty Forsyth, all of Fremont; siblings, Jeffrey Forsyth, Nora Sallows, Jerry (Judy) and Steve Forsyth; granddaughter, Eva Clark.
Visitation: Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Memorials: Humane Society of Sandusky County