James P. Forsyth
1965 - 2020
James P. Forsyth

Fremont - James P. Forsyth, 55, of Fremont, OH passed away on July 20, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 31, 1965 in Tiffin, OH the son of James L. and Betty F. (Joseph) Forsyth. He was a 1983 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Jim was a true handyman and was self-employed. He also loved fishing, cooking, camping and working on cars. Jim could fix anything. He had many friends and loved seeing them as much as possible. Jim was a generous guy with a big heart and would help anyone.

Jim is survived by his children, Kathleen (Jason) Clark and Patrick Forsyth; parents, James and Betty Forsyth, all of Fremont; siblings, Jeffrey Forsyth, Nora Sallows, Jerry (Judy) and Steve Forsyth; granddaughter, Eva Clark.

Visitation: Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.

Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.

Memorials: Humane Society of Sandusky County




Published in News-Messenger from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home & Crematory
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home & Crematory
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420-4256
(419) 332-6409
July 23, 2020
Sorry to say good friend are many years Ziggy was a very kind and caring and giving person he I am surely going to miss you biggie rest in peace Brenda Homler
Brenda
Friend
July 22, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
