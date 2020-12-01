James Shively
Gibsonburg - James LeRoy Shively, 66, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was born on March 2, 1954 in Oregon, OH to the late Emery and Florence (Van Ness) Shively.
On Apr. 7, 1973, he married Susan Musser at the Zion Lutheran Church in Gibsonburg.
James retired from Materion, formerly Brush Wellman, after working there for over 41 years. Jim was an avid deer hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed camping and cherished his family.
Surviving are his children, Adam of Columbus, Lorena (James) Zebrowski of Warren, Gordon of Gibsonburg and Valarie Shively of Bettsville; grandchildren, Ariana, Aidyn, Avery, Alexandra and Addyson; step-granddaughters Courtney & Cadance; step-great-grandson, Lucas; and brothers, Gary (Pam) and John (Treva) all of Gibsonburg.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Susan.
Visitation will be held at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday Dec. 5, at the West Union Cemetery. If physically present, the use of masks and social distancing must be observed.
Memorials may be made to the Sandusky County Humane Society, or to Zion Lutheran Church, Gibsonburg.
If you are unable to attend services, you may call 419-637-2026 to be added to the family's registry. To send an online condolence, view James' tribute video, or watch his services via live streaming, please visit: www.hermanfh.com
