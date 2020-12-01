1/1
James Shively
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Shively

Gibsonburg - James LeRoy Shively, 66, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was born on March 2, 1954 in Oregon, OH to the late Emery and Florence (Van Ness) Shively.

On Apr. 7, 1973, he married Susan Musser at the Zion Lutheran Church in Gibsonburg.

James retired from Materion, formerly Brush Wellman, after working there for over 41 years. Jim was an avid deer hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed camping and cherished his family.

Surviving are his children, Adam of Columbus, Lorena (James) Zebrowski of Warren, Gordon of Gibsonburg and Valarie Shively of Bettsville; grandchildren, Ariana, Aidyn, Avery, Alexandra and Addyson; step-granddaughters Courtney & Cadance; step-great-grandson, Lucas; and brothers, Gary (Pam) and John (Treva) all of Gibsonburg.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Susan.

Visitation will be held at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday Dec. 5, at the West Union Cemetery. If physically present, the use of masks and social distancing must be observed.

Memorials may be made to the Sandusky County Humane Society, or to Zion Lutheran Church, Gibsonburg.

If you are unable to attend services, you may call 419-637-2026 to be added to the family's registry. To send an online condolence, view James' tribute video, or watch his services via live streaming, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Graveside service
10:30 AM
West Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved