Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Fremont - James T. Lee, 85, passed away at home surrounded by his family on March 3, 2019. He was born the son of James and Elsie (Tibbels) Lee on July 2, 1933 in Fremont, Ohio. James was a 1951 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and earned a Bachelor of Science from Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio. He became the 3rd generation owner and president of the family business, Imperial Plating Co., specializing in electroplating and metal finishing. When James wasn't working, he enjoyed keeping busy with woodworking projects, tending his lawn, and racing homing pigeons. He was a member of the American Electroplaters Society and a lifetime member of the Fremont Racing Pigeons Club.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons; Howard (Paula) Lee, Doug (Tina) Lee, grandchildren; Michael (Penny) Lee, David (Ashley) Lee, Brendan Lee, Marisa (Brendan) Leibold, 5 great-grandchildren, and brother, Jack (Marsha) Lee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary (Porter) Lee, second wife, Jane (Deichert) Lee, and daughter, Dana Lynn Lee.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 10am- 11:30am at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. A memorial service will begin at 11:30am at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Stein Hospice of Sandusky, Ohio.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 18, 2019
