|
|
James W. Davidson
FREMONT - James W. Davidson, 84, Fremont, OH passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Countryside Continuing Care Center. He was born on December 10, 1934 in Green Springs, W.VA to Alston and Della (Dayton) Davidson.
James married Audrey (Twigg) on January 17, 1990 in Maryland and she survives. He drove a Hilo for Ford Motor Co. in Sandusky for twenty-five years. James enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing the guitar, singing and camping in West Virginia.
James is survived by his wife of twenty-nine years, Audrey Davidson, Fremont, OH; son, Stephen (Christine) Davidson, Green Springs, OH; step children, Sherry (Todd) Harris, James (Heather) Powell both of Fremont, OH; siblings, Anna Philips, Baltimore, MD, Margaret Powell and many grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Edward, Luther, Lester and Ralph Davidson, Kathryn Whetzel, Dorothy Nixon, Julia Davidson, Rose Riggs, Mary Ann and Shelby Jones.
Visitation: Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.
Services: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Chaplin Ronald Winslow officiating.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery
Memorials can be made in his honor to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on June 25, 2019