Jamie D. (Parker) Stansbery
Fremont - Jamie D. (Parker) Stansbery, 41 of Fremont, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Jamie was born in Fremont, Ohio to Lynn (Dave Humberger) Eilrich of Fremont and Hugh S. Parker of Clyde on October 13, 1978.
Jamie was a very loving caring and giving person, who enjoyed camping, baking, helping others and especially spending quality time with family and friends.
She is survived by her parents, sister Kim (Steve) Kleinschmit, brother Joe (Cassie) Mata, half brothers Stephen (Whitney) Parker all of Fremont and Michael Parker. Daughters Presley Frazier , Erin Parker, Seirra Stansbery and Samantha Lafontaine. Love of her life Jeff Jackson and his children Hailey, Hannah and Alex. Five grandchildren, nieces Paige and Madisyn Kleinschmit, Heaven Mata, nephew Gage Mata. Special Friend Lizbeth Stewart and her daughters, Farrah and Daisy. Also many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Jim and Dianne Horn, Donald and Helen Parker.
Gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00 am until Memorial Services at 12:00 pm at Journey Church, 565 SR 19 South of Fremont, Ohio 43420 with Pastor Ken Dechant officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to assist with final expenses in care of Lynn Eilrich.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019