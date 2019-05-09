|
|
Jan V. Mierke
FREMONT - Jan V. Mierke, 79, of Fremont, OH passed away on May 7, 2019 at the Rutherford House in Fremont, OH. He was born on February 24, 1940 in Fremont the son of Robert and Viola (Benkhen) Mierke. Jan was a 1958 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and served in the Ohio National Guard where he received the sharpshooter badge.
Jan was a Computer Information System Operator at Memorial Hospital for thirty-two years until he retired in 2002. He had also worked at A&P in his younger years. He attended Grace Community Church and was a member of the Fremont V.F.W. Jan enjoyed fishing, bowling, aviation, sprint car races and was an avid runner. He loved to listen to music, attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events and activities and he adored his cat, Butterfinger. Jan was also an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State fan.
Jan is survived by his children, Brian Thompson, Stacey (Chad) Brown, Zachary (Shannon Heidelberg) Mierke, former wife, Linda Mierke; brother, Warren Mierke; grandchildren, Brett Mierke, Alexa Brown and Cameron Mierke and great granddaughter, Aliviah Mierke all of Fremont, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation: Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
Service: Saturday, May 11, 2019; 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Pinkerton officiating.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH.
Memorials: Humane Society of Sandusky County or Rutherford House.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on May 9, 2019