Jane Marie Ellis
Fremont - Jane Marie Ellis, 87, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Elmwood Community Care Center in Fremont.
She was born on June 1, 1931 in Castalia, Ohio to William and Iris (Moyer) Rohrbacher.
Jane was a member of the Compassionate Ministries in Clyde and the Grandmother's Club.
Jane lost three husbands during her lifetime. She and Roscoe "Dick" Moyer, the love of her life, were married in 1953, for 19 years, until his death in 1972. She and Francis "Ben" McHugh were married in 1974 and after three years he passed away in 1977. Wayne Ellis and Jane were married in 1982 for 22 years until his death in 2005. She was a wonderful stepmother to his children, Sharon, John and Daniel.
Mrs. Ellis had worked as a cook for many years at the Erie Isle Plaza on the Ohio Turnpike.
Jane is survived by two brothers, Arden (Helen) Rohrbacher and Selden (Betty) Rohrbacher, both of Bellevue; stepsons; Daniel (Sandra) Ellis, Stony Ridge and John Ellis, three step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death her parents; two sisters, Dorothy Binder and Margaret Burr; six brothers, Alvin, William "Billy" Looyal; Calvin; Herbert and Paul and stepdaughter, Sharon Ellis.
Jan was easy to love... she had a kiss and a hug for everyone she met. She was a remarkable and caring person that only found the best in everyone. Her compassion, generosity and love for family and friends will always be remembered.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 9:30 am until the service at 11:00 am at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde. Rev. Dee Whaley will officiate, with burial in Tew Cemetery rural Clyde.
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 8, 2019