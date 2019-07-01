|
|
Janet D. Eckelberry
Tiffin - Janet D. Eckelberry, 86, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.
She was born on January 5, 1933, in Fremont, Ohio, to Elmer and Ruth (Kern) Howey and is one of five children. On December 18, 1953, in Sandusky County, she married Harold C. "Eck" Eckelberry.
Survivors include her sons, James (Pat) Eckelberry of Tiffin and Bill (Jean) Eckelberry of Republic; six grandchildren: Steve, Brian (Holly), Mike, Jay, Andrea (Cyle) and Matt; six great grandchildren; and one great, great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold C. "Eck" Eckelberry in 2015; daughter, Ruth Adkins in 2002; three sisters; and one brother.
Janet graduated in 1951 from Fremont Ross High School. After high School, she was employed at Ford Garage in Fremont where she met her life partner, Harold "Eck" Eckelberry. They moved to Seneca County and she worked for Meadow Gold Dairy in Tiffin and then retired, after 32 years, from NOBA, Inc. Janet started in 1964 as a sales department secretary and advancing with the company to coordinating orders and shipments for international delivery and providing secretarial support for the cooperative's board of directors and management staff. She was a member of First Lutheran Church. After retirement, she enjoyed being with family and friends, playing bingo and cards, baking, crocheting, traveling around the country with Eck to various Air Force reunions and even moved to the sunshine state for a few years to escape the cold.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Clayton Bailey officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, Bridge Home Health & Hospice of Findlay or to a .
Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
