Foster Funeral Home
410 Main St.
Huron, OH 44839
(877) 433-5225
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Foster Funeral Home
410 Main St.
Huron, OH 44839
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Foster Funeral Home
410 Main St.
Huron, OH 44839
Janet Noftz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet D. (Slyker) Noftz


1955 - 2020
Janet D. (Slyker) Noftz Obituary
Janet D. (Slyker) Noftz, 64, of Sandusky, formerly of Huron, passed away Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020 at The Meadows at Osborn Park, Huron.

She was born August 13, 1955 in Sandusky and graduated from Huron High School in 1973. She worked at the Huron Pizza House for 21 years.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Noftz, married to for 23 years; a son, Danny (Alicia) Risner of Huron; step-daughters, Kimberly (Richard) Harden of Fremont, Georgia (Lowell) Goemaat of Kentucky, Jerrie Lynn (Joe) Natole of Green Springs, OH; and a sister, Jane (Michael) Hudak of Powell, OH.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Dorothy Slyker, and sister, Joanne Michaels.

Friends may visit Monday, Feb 24th from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at noon at Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, 410 Main St, Huron with Chaplain Mel Sayler officiating.

Burial will take place a Scott Cemetery, Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Erie County, 1911 Superior St., Sandusky 44870.

Online condolences may be shared at

www.fosterfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
