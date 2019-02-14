Services
Horvath Hanes Funeral Home & Crematory
211 N Broadway St
Green Springs, OH 44836
(419) 639-2771
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Janet E. Freeze Obituary
Janet E. Freeze

GREEN SPRINGS - Janet E. Freeze, 82, of Green Springs, OH passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Bellevue Hospital. She was born May 26, 1936 in Fremont, the daughter of Joseph and Hazel (Hoffman) Binder.

Visitation: Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 211 N. Broadway St., Green Springs, OH.

Service: Monday, February 18, 2019; 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial: Green Springs Cemetery

Memorials:

Janet's full obituary and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 14, 2019
