|
|
Janet L. Weasner
Clyde - Janet L. Weasner, age 85 of Clyde, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Clyde Gardens Place. She was born March 31, 1934 in Fremont the daughter of the late Milton McKinney and Lydora (Cook) Schwartz, later adopted by Harold Schwartz.
Janet is survived by her children: Cynthia Weasner of Blacklick, OH, Beth Seal of Clyde, and Frank (Melanie) Weasner of Clyde; 5 grandsons; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Beverly Dalton of Vickery.
In addition to her biological father and parents, Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Weasner, whom she married April 2, 1955 in Clyde; and her brother, Leo Cook.
Friends will be received Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10:00am until a service begins at 12:00pm at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy, Clyde, OH 43410. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Janet's honor to ProMedica Hospice-Clyde, 430 S Main St, Clyde, OH 43410.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at foosfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 13, 2019