Services
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-6616
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Weasner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet L. Weasner


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet L. Weasner Obituary
Janet L. Weasner

Clyde - Janet L. Weasner, age 85 of Clyde, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Clyde Gardens Place. She was born March 31, 1934 in Fremont the daughter of the late Milton McKinney and Lydora (Cook) Schwartz, later adopted by Harold Schwartz.

Janet is survived by her children: Cynthia Weasner of Blacklick, OH, Beth Seal of Clyde, and Frank (Melanie) Weasner of Clyde; 5 grandsons; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Beverly Dalton of Vickery.

In addition to her biological father and parents, Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Weasner, whom she married April 2, 1955 in Clyde; and her brother, Leo Cook.

Friends will be received Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10:00am until a service begins at 12:00pm at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy, Clyde, OH 43410. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Janet's honor to ProMedica Hospice-Clyde, 430 S Main St, Clyde, OH 43410.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at foosfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now