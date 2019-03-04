Services
Fremont, OH - Janet M. Bergefurd, 79, of Fremont, OH passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Bethesda Care Center. She was born on August 13, 1939 in Fremont, OH to Virgil and Mary (Parker) Fisher.

Janet married Edward M. Bergefurd on May 27, 1958 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Fremont, OH and he preceded her in death on February 2, 2010. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Janet enjoyed playing cards, bingo, gardening, watching NASCAR, her dogs and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

Janet is survived by her children, William (Darlene) Bergefurd, Fremont, OH, Susan (Tony) Clark Syracuse, IN, Chris (Laura) Bergefurd, Centennial, CO, Pam Maynard, Syracuse IN; brother, Rob and Dan Fisher, both of Fremont, OH; eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Edward M. Bergefurd.

There will be no services at this time.

Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial can be made in Janet's honor to the Sandusky County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements were entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 4, 2019
