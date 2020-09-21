1/1
Janet Marie (Engler) Kauffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Marie (Engler) Kauffman

Fostoria - Janet Marie (Engler) Kauffman, 85, of Fostoria, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, in Findlay.

She was born on January 15, 1935 in Cardington, Ohio to the late Henry and Hazel (Whitney) Hack. She married her first husband, Phillip Engler, on December 4, 1954, and he preceded her in death. She later married Albert Kauffman, and he too precedes her in death.

Surviving are her children, Steven (Deborah) Engler, of Fostoria, Gary (Lynn) Engler, of Fostoria, Carol (Kevin) Collum, of Cape Coral, Florida, and Cathy Estep, of Fremont; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry Hack, of Fremont, and three sisters, Doris Horner, Evelyn Dendinger, and Cheryl Leberri, all of Florida. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Duane hack and a sister, Linda Hack.

Janet enjoyed bowling and camping, however her greatest joy in life was her family, and watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports.

There will be a private family gathering and services, Pastor William Bentley presiding. Janet will be laid to rest in McGormley Cemetery, near Fremont.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, Findlay. Online expression of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, has been entrusted with Janet's care and arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home
407 North Countyline Street
Fostoria, OH 44830
(419) 435-6694
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved