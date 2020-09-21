Janet Marie (Engler) Kauffman
Fostoria - Janet Marie (Engler) Kauffman, 85, of Fostoria, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, in Findlay.
She was born on January 15, 1935 in Cardington, Ohio to the late Henry and Hazel (Whitney) Hack. She married her first husband, Phillip Engler, on December 4, 1954, and he preceded her in death. She later married Albert Kauffman, and he too precedes her in death.
Surviving are her children, Steven (Deborah) Engler, of Fostoria, Gary (Lynn) Engler, of Fostoria, Carol (Kevin) Collum, of Cape Coral, Florida, and Cathy Estep, of Fremont; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry Hack, of Fremont, and three sisters, Doris Horner, Evelyn Dendinger, and Cheryl Leberri, all of Florida. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Duane hack and a sister, Linda Hack.
Janet enjoyed bowling and camping, however her greatest joy in life was her family, and watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports.
There will be a private family gathering and services, Pastor William Bentley presiding. Janet will be laid to rest in McGormley Cemetery, near Fremont.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, Findlay. Online expression of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com
.
Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, has been entrusted with Janet's care and arrangements.